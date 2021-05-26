Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $42.62 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.45. 827,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,685,000. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

