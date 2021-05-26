Banco Santander S.A. Has $46.92 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $774,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $31.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2,440.19. 37,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,481. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,321.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2,007.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.