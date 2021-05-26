Banco Santander S.A. Has $25.91 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $503.92. 82,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

