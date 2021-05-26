Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) vs. Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Financial Review

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Baltic International USA and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.55%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Risk and Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.87, suggesting that its stock price is 4,087% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.79% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and Landsea Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.57 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Baltic International USA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Landsea Homes.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Baltic International USA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

