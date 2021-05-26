Ballard Power Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 34,520 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,235% compared to the typical volume of 2,586 put options.

BLDP opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. CIBC began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 113,750 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,015.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 457,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $10,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

