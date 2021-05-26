Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Ball has raised its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ball to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.