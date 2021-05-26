Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -92.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

