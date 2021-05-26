Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $385.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.33.

BIDU stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.89. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

