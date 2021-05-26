BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

BAESY opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in BAE Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

