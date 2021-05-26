Badger DAO (BADGER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.38 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $128.38 million and $24.09 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $14.27 or 0.00036333 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00078351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00958979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.02 or 0.09780126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00091679 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,997,153 coins. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.