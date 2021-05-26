B. Riley Begins Coverage on Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73. Viad has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viad will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Viad by 5,571.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 619,713 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $16,326,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,467,000 after purchasing an additional 312,659 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

