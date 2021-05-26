Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 899.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

