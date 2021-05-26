Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Down 0.3%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ayala from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

