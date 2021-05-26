AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

