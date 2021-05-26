Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Sells $162,891.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas A. Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12.

ACLS stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after buying an additional 150,236 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

