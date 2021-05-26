Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $216.97. 594,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $226.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $388,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

