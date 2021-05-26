AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.76% and a negative net margin of 689.38%.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.93. 6,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $238.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

