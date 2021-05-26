Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAH. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.65.
Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 832,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,732. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.18.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.