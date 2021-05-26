Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVAH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $11.29 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

