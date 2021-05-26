Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 1,728.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AWX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.20. Avalon has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avalon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avalon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

