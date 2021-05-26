AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,420.56 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,475.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,277.55.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.05.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

