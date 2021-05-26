AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
AZO stock opened at $1,420.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,475.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,277.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,074.45 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30.
In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.
Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.