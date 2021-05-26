AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO stock opened at $1,420.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,475.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,277.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,074.45 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.05.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

