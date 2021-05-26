Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

APR.UN stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.57. 5,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,620. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.06 million and a PE ratio of 17.55. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$8.54 and a 1 year high of C$12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.32, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.65.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.