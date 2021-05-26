Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Director Jan Carlson Sells 18,726 Shares

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $107.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Autoliv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Autoliv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Autoliv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

