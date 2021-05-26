Autohome’s (ATHM) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Macquarie in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $109.00. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.

ATHM stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. Autohome has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at about $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after acquiring an additional 100,822 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,242 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

