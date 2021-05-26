AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.77

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.77 and traded as high as C$44.72. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$43.97, with a volume of 145,326 shares changing hands.

ACQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.83.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$969.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.