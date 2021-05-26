Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Holdings Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 106.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 315,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 711.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

