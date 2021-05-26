aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s previous close.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

LIFE stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.04.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. On average, analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 50,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

