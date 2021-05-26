AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 1,148,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,183,012. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.