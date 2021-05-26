AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.30). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,110. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

In other AtriCure news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $354,364.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,038 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

