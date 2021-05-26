Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,396 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 58,651 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,557 shares of company stock worth $4,835,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $144.92. 48,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,996. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.