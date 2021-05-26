Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2,904.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,814. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

