Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 69.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 228.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 47.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WHR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,562. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

