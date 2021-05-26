Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $583,210.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at $537,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,371,735 shares of company stock worth $3,060,356,423 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

