Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,463 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 67,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,852. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,138.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.