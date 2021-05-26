ATB Capital Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$16.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPB. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.25 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

Shares of Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$14.97. The company had a trading volume of 131,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,990. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.21 and a 52 week high of C$15.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7295179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

