Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742 in the last ninety days. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,448,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

