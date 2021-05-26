Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

AJG stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,784. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

