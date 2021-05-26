Arlington Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January comprises 2.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 151,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth $1,868,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KJAN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,628. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $30.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.