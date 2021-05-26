Arkema (ARKAY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Arkema (OTCMKTS: ARKAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2021 – Arkema had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/12/2021 – Arkema had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/11/2021 – Arkema had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/10/2021 – Arkema was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Arkema had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/7/2021 – Arkema had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/30/2021 – Arkema had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2021 – Arkema was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Arkema was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Arkema had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2021 – Arkema had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $130.22. 3,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53. Arkema S.A. has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $2.528 dividend. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

