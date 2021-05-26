Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.07.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $329.52 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.10 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,437 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,397. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

