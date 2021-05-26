Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after acquiring an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,881,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 754.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 210,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,052,000 after acquiring an additional 186,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.56. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,997.38 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

