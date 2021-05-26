Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $423,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,375,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COUP stock opened at $239.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.98. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.66 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,441. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

