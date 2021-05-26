Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,753,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 2,399,886 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,441.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,206,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 1,179,442 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after buying an additional 819,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,322,000 after acquiring an additional 691,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $222,313.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,041.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,646 shares of company stock worth $3,252,430. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

