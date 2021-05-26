Arizona State Retirement System Buys 3,405 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $2,691,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

