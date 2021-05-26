Arizona State Retirement System Buys 211 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Shares of STE opened at $191.36 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,121 shares of company stock worth $1,026,073. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.