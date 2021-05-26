Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,582. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

