Arianee (ARIA20) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Arianee has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Arianee has a market cap of $32.47 million and $4,515.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00003292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Arianee Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee . Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

