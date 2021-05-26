Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $104,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $59.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

