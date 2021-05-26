Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $61,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

